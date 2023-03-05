Lana Delene Clymer May 12, 1960 - February 28, 2023 Lana Delene Clymer passed away peacefully on February 28, 2023, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. She was 62 years old. Born May 12, 1960, in Grand Junction to parents Sterling Duane Clymer and Eleanor Duncan Clymer, she, with her family, owned and operated Clymer’s Ranch and Livestock, which operated for 74 years. Lana attended Grand Junction High School, graduating in 1978. She then went on to Cazenovia College in New York state, receiving an Associate’s Degree in Equine Science. Lana was married to her former husband, Steve Tucker, and they had two beautiful daughters and 3 grandchildren who were the light of her life. Her daughters and grandchildren are Torie Delene Tucker of Fruita, CO and daughter Ryleigh, and Tanisha Kingsbury of Bellevue, Michigan, with her husband Shannon and children Case and Aliyah Delene. She is also survived by her mother, Eleanor, and four siblings, Ramona (Randy) Jager, Leta (Frank) Nieslanik, Raymond Clymer, and Sterling Clymer, as well as 11 nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father, Duane. Lana was a devoted Christian, and is best known for her unwavering positivity and adventurous spirit. Her favorite pastimes included working at the dairy and competitive trail riding. She also enjoyed travelling the world with her longtime partner Randy McKinney of Alaska. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to HopeWest 3090B North 12th Street Grand Junction, CO 81506. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
