Lance Craig Taylor October 17, 1949 - October 8, 2022 Lance was born to Joyce (Hinkle) and Craig Taylor in Boulder. He grew up in Venezuela with his brother Tim then returned to Palisade. He graduated with Class of 1967 at Grand Junction High School. He served in the US Army with orders for Viet Nam but was redirected at the last minute to Fulda Germany. He returned to Mesa College, graduated from the Colorado State Patrol Academy, and finished his degree later at Regis University. He met Elaine Shanahan fifty years ago and together they moved to Loveland where daughter Erin was born. Tak joined the family in 1985. He served as a Colorado State Trooper and survived the Big Thompson Flood. He worked the remainder of his career with Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. He was forever grateful for the Gift of Life from Buck Johnson and his family in 1998 and so thankful for Doctor Nguyen in 2020. Lance loved anything with a motor especially his 2001 Harley Davidson, 1956 Chevy Bel Air, and 1999 GMC Truck and Boston Terriers. He is survived by his wife, Elaine; daughter, Erin (Kevin) Dryanski; son, Tak (Sylvie) Taylor; granddaughter, Brook; and grandson, Duke. He is also survived by Tim’s children; Amye Ahmed, Jason Taylor, Travis Taylor and Cousins; Ferol Richardson, Charles Hinkle, and Dana Howard. He is survived by all his Shanahan family, many friends, and his Boston Terrier Buddy. Honor Guard and Committal Service at Veterans Cemetery of Western Colorado on November 23, 2022, at 1pm.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:55:16 AM
Sunset: 05:01:23 PM
Humidity: 58%
Wind: ESE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:56:21 AM
Sunset: 05:00:36 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: NNW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Monday Night
Mostly clear. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:57:27 AM
Sunset: 04:59:51 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: NE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:58:32 AM
Sunset: 04:59:07 PM
Humidity: 41%
Wind: NE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:59:37 AM
Sunset: 04:58:26 PM
Humidity: 41%
Wind: N @ 6 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:00:42 AM
Sunset: 04:57:46 PM
Humidity: 41%
Wind: NW @ 6 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Friday Night
Clear. Low 17F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:01:46 AM
Sunset: 04:57:08 PM
Humidity: 35%
Wind: SSE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Saturday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low 19F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.