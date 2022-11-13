Lance Craig Taylor

Lance Craig Taylor October 17, 1949 - October 8, 2022 Lance was born to Joyce (Hinkle) and Craig Taylor in Boulder. He grew up in Venezuela with his brother Tim then returned to Palisade. He graduated with Class of 1967 at Grand Junction High School. He served in the US Army with orders for Viet Nam but was redirected at the last minute to Fulda Germany. He returned to Mesa College, graduated from the Colorado State Patrol Academy, and finished his degree later at Regis University. He met Elaine Shanahan fifty years ago and together they moved to Loveland where daughter Erin was born. Tak joined the family in 1985. He served as a Colorado State Trooper and survived the Big Thompson Flood. He worked the remainder of his career with Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. He was forever grateful for the Gift of Life from Buck Johnson and his family in 1998 and so thankful for Doctor Nguyen in 2020. Lance loved anything with a motor especially his 2001 Harley Davidson, 1956 Chevy Bel Air, and 1999 GMC Truck and Boston Terriers. He is survived by his wife, Elaine; daughter, Erin (Kevin) Dryanski; son, Tak (Sylvie) Taylor; granddaughter, Brook; and grandson, Duke. He is also survived by Tim’s children; Amye Ahmed, Jason Taylor, Travis Taylor and Cousins; Ferol Richardson, Charles Hinkle, and Dana Howard. He is survived by all his Shanahan family, many friends, and his Boston Terrier Buddy. Honor Guard and Committal Service at Veterans Cemetery of Western Colorado on November 23, 2022, at 1pm.