Larry Hugh Branson July 24, 1942 - January 29, 2023 Larry Hugh Branson was a young 80 years old and had lived a full life until 1/29/23 when he was taken by cancer. Larry was born 7/24/42 at Saint Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction to Hugh and Daphne Branson with Rose Branson later becoming his second mom. He spent most of his life in Western Colorado attending college at CMU, Western State and Oregon State University. Larry loved theatre and being in the outdoors anyway he could but especially fishing. He worked with his family at CC Enterprises for the past 25 years. Larry is survived by his daughter, Debora Beck and son, Joshua Branson; his grandson, Sequoyah Cisneros; his brothers, Darrell Branson and Dale York plus a huge extended family consisting of 6 generations in the Grand Valley. Larry is greatly missed and is remembered by all who knew him as a kind and thoughtful man that told the best bad dad jokes. A Celebration of Life service will be held for him, 11 a.m. on Saturday 3/18/23 at Fellowship Church 765 24 Road, Grand Junction, CO. Fellowship Church was like an extended family for him. In lieu of flowers, planting a tree either through Brown’s or on you own would be a wonderful way to remember Larry, as Forestry was one of his loves.
