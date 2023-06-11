Larry Krug

Larry Gene Krug August 21, 1951 - April 14, 2023 Larry Gene Krug was born in Chickasha, Oklahoma on August 21, 1951 to Norman "Buddy" Krug and Marion Louise (McDonald) Krug. Larry grew up with his brothers, Terry and Jerry, in Moab, Utah for a short while before moving to Grand Junction, Colorado. He graduated from Grand Junction Central High School in 1969. Larry was known for his easy-going nature with a fearless need for adventure. A natural artist and craftsman he studied at Mesa College (now Colorado Mesa University) to fulfill his desire to pursue his passion for art. He married Deborah Parker, the love of his life in 1971. In 1979, they moved to Purdy Mesa in Whitewater, Colorado where Larry built their family home. Larry began his first career working with his father's drilling company, Krug Drilling, before becoming a carman for the railroad in Grand Junction for over 20 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, reading, tinkering in the shop, and in his most recent years, he enjoyed spending time on his Harley Davidson motorcycle.
Larry peacefully went to heaven on April 14, 2023 surrounded by his family. His spirit was freed from the constraints of his health. He was predeceased by his parents, and his brother, Terry. He will dearly be missed by his wife, Deborah, his children, Lisa (Matt) Smith and Paul (Megan) Krug, his brother, Jerry Krug, his four grandchildren: Cassandra Smith, Andrew Smith, Liberty Krug, and Levi Krug, nieces, nephews, cousins and his Aunt Shirley Krug.