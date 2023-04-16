Larry Lee Klein March 7, 1941 - April 7, 2023 Larry Lee Klein passed away April 7, 2023, peacefully at his home in Grand Junction, CO. Larry was born March 7, 1941, in Meeker, Colorado, the son of Julius John “Jay” and Florence Amanda (Hensal) Klein. Larry grew up in Meeker, CO attending Meeker public schools and graduating from Meeker High School. On December 31, 1975, he was united in marriage to Sandra Lee “Sandi” McKay in Denver, Colorado. The couple enjoyed fishing, rafting, camping, traveling, and spending time with their grandchildren. Larry was an avid outdoors person and cherished his memories of time spent with his best friend, Fred Finley and his son, Rod−referring to Fred’s family as his own. Larry’s favorite childhood memories are fishing with his Grandmother Hensal on the White River. He also enjoyed wood carving, shell carving, drawing, and reading westerns. He spent most of his career working for Merik & Co as a surveyor for the construction of power lines throughout most of the southwestern states. He later was employed by Grand Valley Power in Grand Junction, CO until his retirement. Larry is survived by two sisters, Emma Lou Klein (Frisby) and Betty Joy Klein (Cook) of Meeker; one brother, Thomas Hensal Klein of Meeker; his daughter, Amy Caprice DuCray (Jay); grandchildren, Jacob DuCray, Taylor Galindo (Carlos), and Brielle DuCray; great-grandson, Carlos Jeremiah “CJ” Galindo; along with an extended loving family of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sandi in 2019; his father in 1987; his mother in 2011; his brother, Julius John Klein, Jr. in 2006; and his sister, Faye Ann Klein (Henderson) in 2013. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to HopeWest Hospice of Grand Junction, CO and/or the American Macular Degeneration Foundation (AMDF). A graveside service will be held at Highland Cemetery in Meeker, CO on Saturday April 22, 2023, at 11 am with reception to follow at the Methodist Church.
