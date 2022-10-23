Laura Ann (Lange) Calhoun July 23, 1969 - August 4th, 2022 Laura Ann (Lange) Calhoun passed away August 4th, 2022 where she resided with her husband, Richard Calhoun, in Bossier Parish, Louisiana. Laura was a Colorado native, born to Robert and Janice (Lange) Ferris on July 23, 1969. Laura grew up in Grand Junction, CO, along with her sisters, Jana and Angela. During her school years Laura excelled in various sports including gymnastics, track, softball, & volleyball. Laura attended New Horizons Christian School and is an alumnus of the Central High School class of 1987. In her twenties, Laura discovered a passion for cooking! She would often dream recipes during the night and wake the next morning to try them. Much to her delight, they were amazing. The ladies in her ongoing Bible study, co-workers, family and friends found themselves the usual benefactors of her tasty creations. Laura found deep fulfillment and joy in substitute teaching as well as helping to run an after school program at her local elementary school. She was adored by her students and beloved by her coworkers. Laura will always be remembered for her quick smile and ready laugh, as well as her kindness, generosity and willingness to always lend a hand. She is loved and missed tremendously by her family and friends. Our comfort is in knowing Laura was welcomed home into the arms of Jesus. Laura, you are a beautiful soul and we love how well you loved. Our family hosted a Celebration of Life and Open House at the residence of Greg and Angela Flinn on October 8th. Pastor Bob Clifford of Canyon View Vineyard Church officiated at the celebration.
