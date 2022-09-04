Lavonne Graves August 5, 1930 - August 30, 2022 Lavonne Graves passed away on August 30 2022 in Colorado Springs, Colorado at the age of 92. She was married to Lien (Lee) Graves (deceased 2012) for 64 years. She is survived by her two daughters Barbara Coyne (Robert), Carol Emich (Fred III), her two grandchildren Fred Emich IV (Alexis), Kelly Emich Lambert (Brian) and four great grandchildren. Lavonne was an active, fun loving mother and friend. She loved to play bridge, golf, attend exercise classes and snow skied until age 79. Born in Reading, Minnesota August 5, 1930 she sought an active life and became a majorette for the Worthington High School Marching Band. She worked as an Executive Secretary for the Department of Defense, Transportation and Energy for 30 years mostly in Aurora, Colorado however, the family lived in several states due to Lee’s career in the Air Force prior to Colorado. In 1978 Lavonne and Lee moved to Belgium for 4 years as Lavonne accepted a job for the American Embassy in Brussels. They had many adventures in Europe! Lavonne and Lee retired in Grand Junction, Colorado in 1990 and were members of Bookcliff Country Club. The Angels have claimed her and Lavonne will be missed by everyone who knew her! She will be interred with Lee at Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado, Grand Junction, Colorado.
