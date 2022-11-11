Layne Grayson Brown September 16, 1934 - October 28, 2022 Layne Grayson Brown passed away unexpectedly and peacefully on Friday, October 28, 2022, in his bed at home in Palisade, Colorado. He was 88 years old. Layne was born in Hornick, Iowa, on September 16, 1934, to Earl F. Brown and Iila Brown. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Layne joined the Navy and trained as an air traffic controller. He married his high school sweetheart, Marian L. Teague in Council Bluffs on January 14, 1954. Layne and Marian moved to Atlantic City, New Jersey, where they lived until his discharge in 1958. They had four boys, Layne Jr. (Skip) and Kevin were born while they were in New Jersey. Blake and Dirk were born in Denver, Colorado. Layne worked in Denver as an Air Traffic Controller for the F.A.A. In 1968, Layne and Marian moved to Palisade, Colorado where he lived until his death. After his retirement from the F.A.A., he turned the homestead into the Cowpoke Peach Ranch. Layne and Marian loved Palisade and the Grand Valley and never wanted to live anywhere else. Layne is survived by his sister, Caroline; his wife, Marian and his four sons; Skip (Betty), Kevin (Debbie), Blake (Kathy), Dirk (Lesley). He had ten grandchildren, and thirteen great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. The world won’t be the same without Layne in it. He was a dedicated and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. If he touched your life, you were changed forever. He will be missed forever and a day. In Layne’s own words, “My life was shaped by all the love and caring I received from birth to death and it was huge!” A Celebration of Life will be held at the Palisade Community Center on Nov. 26th, from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm. Please come and share some memories with family and friends!
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:52:03 AM
Sunset: 05:03:59 PM
Humidity: 74%
Wind: NE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:53:09 AM
Sunset: 05:03:07 PM
Humidity: 52%
Wind: E @ 6 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Friday Night
Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 23F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:54:15 AM
Sunset: 05:02:16 PM
Humidity: 49%
Wind: E @ 7 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Saturday Night
Generally fair. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:55:20 AM
Sunset: 05:01:28 PM
Humidity: 48%
Wind: NNW @ 6 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Sunday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:56:26 AM
Sunset: 05:00:41 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: NNE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Monday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:57:31 AM
Sunset: 04:59:56 PM
Humidity: 47%
Wind: NE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low 22F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:58:37 AM
Sunset: 04:59:12 PM
Humidity: 40%
Wind: NE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear. Low 22F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.