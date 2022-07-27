Lee W. Brown March 18, 1954 - July 16, 2022 Lee Wilfred Brown, age 66, passed away July 16th, 2022, at the Ferris Hospice Care Center in Grand Junction. Born March 18, 1956, at Montrose Memorial Hospital, to Lyle W. and Zilla May Brown, Lee was a longtime resident, growing up in the area. He attended Montrose County Schools, participated in 4-H and other youth activities, and graduated with the class of 1974 from Montrose High School. Lee enlisted in the U.S. Army following graduation and after basic training received advance education in Diesel Mechanics at Aberdeen Proving Grounds, graduating second in his class. He followed this occupation the remainder of his life. He served in Germany and various military bases in the United States. Lee married Lisa Marie Swanner on Sept. 17, 1977, in Montrose. Two daughters were born to this union, Joanne in 1979 and Sarah in 1980. He was later married to Cherylann Katsch, who survives. A longtime employee of the Colorado Department of Transportation, Lee retired in 2018 and devoted his time to raising cattle, tending his farms, helping his neighbors and providing repair services for friends and acquaintances. Lee was preceded in death by his father, Lyle and one sibling, Billy. He is survived by his mother, Zilla May; a sister, Adell Heneghan; both of his daughters; and three grandsons. He is also survived by three special aunts, Thedus Castle, Thelma Smith and Joyce Wedeward, as well as extensive family members, numerous cousins and other relatives. To his many friends and colleagues, Lee was widely known as a generous and caring friend, a dependable co-worker and a reliable, helpful neighbor. As Lee requested, no formal funeral services will be held.
