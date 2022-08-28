LeRoy Coleman January 13, 1934 - August 23, 2022 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of LeRoy Coleman. He was a bright spark in this world and will be deeply missed. He was 88 years old. LeRoy was born January 13, 1934 to Volney and Vera Coleman in Merna, Nebraska. His family made their way to Lander, Wyoming where LeRoy spent his childhood alongside his sister, Norma. It was here that he developed his love for the outdoors, especially fishing. LeRoy graduated from the University of Wyoming in 1955. He met Beverly Coles his junior year of college and they were married a week after they graduated on June 18, 1955. Bev and LeRoy moved to Grand Junction in 1959 where he and his father, Volney, founded Western Implement, Company. Everyone who knew LeRoy felt his big heart and giving nature. Western Implement was a big part of his life and he put his heart and soul into the business. He cared deeply about his customers as well as his employees. LeRoy’s greatest joy was his family. He loved watching not only his sons play sports, but his grandkids as well, and travelled with Bev at his side to do just that. He also cherished their times together camping and fishing. After retirement, he and Bev loved to golf and travel. They especially enjoyed their winter home in Mesquite, Nevada. After 59 wonderful years together, Bev passed away in March, 2015. LeRoy was a kind and generous soul and despite his struggles with his eyesight, he always kept a positive attitude. He found solace in his garden and loved his roses. LeRoy found great joy in sharing his produce with family and friends. LeRoy leaves behind his three sons, Jim (Debbie) Coleman, Bob (Kim) Coleman, Gene (Karla) Coleman; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren, and his sister, Norma Robison. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his mother and father. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at Memorial Gardens Cemetery. A gathering of family and friends will be held at LeRoy’s home, 4040 Ptarmigan Piazza, directly following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to HopeWest Hospice, 3090 B North 12th Street, Grand Junction, Colorado, 81506. Friends and family may leave their condolences at www.martinmortuary.com.
