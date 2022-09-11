LeRoy Edward McKee September 11,1928 - September 4, 2022 We are heartbroken to announce the death of our Dad, LeRoy Edward McKee on September 4, 2022. He passed away peacefully at the age of 93, in his home with his daughter Tammy by his side. He was born in Edmond, Kansas September 11,1928 to Lloyd Alford McKee and Leta Bishop McKee. They moved from Kansas to the Calhoun- Falcon, Colorado area. Here the family ranched and had a dairy farm. Dad attended Falcon School playing basketball and running track. He was a Falcon High School graduate. He also drove the school bus for the school when he was in high school. He then met the love of his life Esther Ullom Mckee; they were married on February 5, 1951 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. They were high school sweethearts and were married for 62 years. They had three children Rick, Randy and Tammy. They worked the dairy farm in Calhoun side by side until they moved to Colorado Springs. There LeRoy went to work for Donenges -Phil Long Ford until 1965. He then moved his family to Grand Junction Colorado to work at Western Slope Ford. LeRoy was a very dedicated worker putting customers always first as Service Manager until he retired in 1981. He also loved caring for the land and animals on the farm we lived on. This was his passion in life and was his happy place. He also enjoyed fishing and hunting. He loved to play card and board games. Usually the winner. Most important to LeRoy was to spend time with his family. LeRoy had a very full life, surrounded by love,family and friends. He is survived by a son Rick (Deb) McKee of Grand Junction, Colorado, and a daughter Tammy Eileen (Larry) Forney of Parachute, Colorado. Grandpa is survived by 15 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren (one little boy to be born in December) and one great great granddaughter. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and other extended family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Esther Mabel Ullom McKee, son Randy Lee McKee, his brother, Harold McKee, his parents, Lloyd and Leta McKee, and many other loved family members. He was a descendant of one of Colorado’s first twins, Ed Bishop. The Bishops were pioneers which settled in what is now the Air Force Academy. He will always live in our hearts and we wish to celebrate his life on September 17, 2022 at 10:00am at Callahan- Edfast Mortuary, Grand Junction, Colorado, Followed by Graveside service at Palisade Cemetery, if you wish to forgo graveside service you may go to the park early and we will have a lunch get together at Long Family Memorial Park until 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers. Please make donations to Hope West Hospice in his name. He will be sadly missed and will always hold a place in our hearts.
