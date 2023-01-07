Leroy “Roy” Franklin Jones January 15, 1927 - December 18, 2022 Roy F. Jones of Grand Junction passed away December 18, 2022 at the age of 95. Roy was born January 15, 1927 to Frank and Mildred Jones of Inglewood, California. In January of 1945, he cut his senior year short to join the Navy. He served on the USS Salvo Island in the Pacific. After discharging from the Navy in 1947, he used his GI bill to attend junior college in St. George, Utah, where he studied auto mechanics. In the winter of 1952, Roy visited Aspen, Colorado, for the first time and fell in love with skiing and Colorado. In 1953, while living in Los Angeles, California, he met Alice Valentine. After a month of dating, he knew she was the one for him. The two were married March 13, 1953, and as a wedding gift, Roy gave Alice a pair of ski boots. They honeymooned in Aspen. While living in Los Angeles, Roy and Alice welcomed two sons. In the fall of 1958, they moved their family to Colorado. Roy worked as an auto mechanic and later as a sales person for Snap-on Tools. He was at home on the slopes of Colorado, skiing until the age of 87. His other hobbies included photography, reading war history, listening to jazz, and classic car restoration. At the age of 77, Roy restored his beloved 1949 Oldsmobile Rocket 88. For 17 years, he could be found at car shows throughout Colorado and Utah. He enjoyed working with his hands, quietly imparting his skills, and gently sharing his wisdom with his sons and grandchildren. Roy was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Alice; He is survived by his sons, John (Liz) of Grand Junction, Colorado and Craig (Margie) Jones of Stillwater, MN: grandchildren, Katie (Jared) Johnson, Trevor (Melody) Jones, and Erik Jones; great grandchildren, Elsie, Addison, Lavender, Ella, and Nathan.