Leslie Ray Hittle August 19, 1947 - July 10, 2022 Leslie Ray Hittle, long-time cattle rancher of Collbran, Colorado, passed peacefully at his home July 10, 2022. He was 74. Surrounded by family, he passed away on the ranch where he was born and raised and worked his whole life. His smile and friendly wave will be missed by everyone who knew him. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Loi (Tracy) Hittle; his brother and sister-in-law, Earl and Linda Hittle; his son, Scott Hittle; his son and daughter-in-law, Steven and Becky Hittle; and his daughter and son-in-law, Tracy and Aryk Showalter. He loved spending time hunting and fishing and working the ranch with his eight grandchildren, Traeton, Garett, Ashli Jo, Bridgit, Faith, and Josie Hittle; and Myka and Ryker Showalter. To his children and grandchildren, and to everyone who was lucky enough to know him, he was a role model and passed along his love of animals and the outdoors, as well as his strong values as he worked the family ranch. We love you Papa. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Helen Hittle; and brother, Allen Hittle. A private, family memorial will take place on the family ranch. Contributions can be made to HopeWest of Plateau Valley.
