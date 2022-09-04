Lester David Scott March 24, 1954 - August 27, 2022 Lester David Scott, a bright light on this planet, left us on August 27, 2022. Les had “gone home” to Nucla for his 50th class reunion and passed in the night. Lester had recently married his longtime sweetheart, his ½ a hoot, Delilah. Lester was born in Uravan, Colorado on March 24, 1954 to Winfield “Bus” and Helen Scott McKannan, the fourth child with four more on the way. Lester spent his childhood in Nucla, graduating from Nucla High in 1972. He lived in Grand Junction for many years and was married to Vicky McClure Hayden. They had three children, Jennifer (Matt) Berman, David Scott, and Shelley Callahan. He also had two stepchildren, Nicole (Matthew) Mullins and Melissa (Tyrrell) Kochenower. He had four grandchildren and two step grandchildren. Lester graduated from Mesa College with an engineering degree. He was an electrician, musician, old car buff, jester and master tinkerer. He worked for DISH Network and retired in Cheyenne as Field Engineering Manager. Les was involved in various bands over his life. He played with the Cheyenne Little Theatre Players in their production of The Patsy Cline Story as well as many dances and events over the years. Lester is survived by his loving wife, Delilah, his children, stepchildren, and his five remaining siblings, Inez (Ben) Garland, Rev. Anna Scott, Patrick (Nancy) Scott, Donald (Cindy) Scott and Leo Scott. He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Betty Gardner and brother, Tommy Scott. A memorial service will be held on September 10, 2022 at 11 AM at Faith Pentecostal Church of God, 1712 H Road, Delta, CO with Rev. Willie Harrison presiding. Memorial contributions can be made to Colorado Mesa University music program or to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:44:42 AM
Sunset: 07:41:36 PM
Humidity: 34%
Wind: SE @ 12 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Saturday Night
A clear sky. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:45:37 AM
Sunset: 07:40:03 PM
Humidity: 22%
Wind: W @ 8 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Sunday Night
Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:46:31 AM
Sunset: 07:38:30 PM
Humidity: 16%
Wind: ENE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Monday Night
Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:47:25 AM
Sunset: 07:36:55 PM
Humidity: 13%
Wind: ENE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Tuesday Night
Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:48:20 AM
Sunset: 07:35:21 PM
Humidity: 14%
Wind: SSE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Wednesday Night
Clear. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:49:14 AM
Sunset: 07:33:46 PM
Humidity: 17%
Wind: SW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Thursday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:50:08 AM
Sunset: 07:32:10 PM
Humidity: 16%
Wind: SSW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Friday Night
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.