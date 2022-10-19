Lester Richard Frost September 14, 1948 - October 13, 2022 Lester Richard “Radar” Frost, 74, of Clifton, CO, passed away on October 13, 2022 in Colorado Springs, while at work, doing the things he loved most. Lester was born on September 14, 1948 to Lester Richard Frost Sr (father) & Amy Huddleston in the city of Steamboat Springs, CO. After Lester graduated from Centennial High School, Pueblo, CO Class of 1968, he then pursued a degree in Business & Science at Pueblo State University, Pueblo, CO. After graduation, he worked in Plumbing & Electricity Industry. Lester was passionate about his work as a Master Plumber and loved what he did for a living. In 1972, he met Patricia Sue Frost during a party at the Uranium Motel. Richard & Patricia went on to have 4 biological children; Samuel(Dandra), Trisha(George), Tanya (Jason), Amy, & many foster children including; Lupita, Cruz, Bonnie, Joshua. He received many nicknames including Radar, Yogi bear, & Papa. Lester had a habit of scaring his wife by hiding in plain sight to the point she always yelled RICHARD.” He always made time to attend his children’s & families love of camping, fishing, sports, and the family’s birthdays. Richard leaves behind 17 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Richard is preceded in death by his grandson, Brandon “Boots’’, Johnny Frost (brother), and parents. He is survived by his spouse, Patricia, and their children. Services will be held at Martin Mortuary on October 22, 2022. Visitation is open to the public from 11am-1pm followed by the a Celebration of Life service from 1pm-2pm. In lieu of flowers, please send to Martin Mortuary. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MartinMortuary.com for the Frost family.
