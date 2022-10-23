Lila Charlene Dale June 21, 1931 - October 14, 2022 Lila “Charlene” Dale age 91, passed away October 14, 2022. She was born in Mancos, Colorado, the first child of Peri May Owens and Charles Madison Knisley. Her brother, Johnny, was born in 1933 and sister, Clara Pauline, in 1938. Her early childhood was colored by the 1930’s depression and WWII causing them to move frequently to areas of Arizona and Colorado. Charlene graduated from Mancos High School in 1949. She married Joe Edgar Blackmer on December 23, 1950. They had three children; Jody, Holly, and William (Bill). They later divorced. Charlene married Martin Dale in 1964, and they were married until his death in 2005. Martin and Charlene owned an optometric practice in Cortez, Colorado for several years. She later found her passion for selling and investing in real estate. She was with Bray & Company, Monument Realty, and C. Dale Realty. Some of her many past times included square dancing, golf, sailing, and card games. She is best described by her family as strong, smart, sassy and stubborn. Charlene is survived by her children; Jody Blackmer, Holly Alm both of Grand Junction and William (Peggy) Blackmer of Dolores, Colorado, five grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren. An open house celebration of life will be held October 27 at Chipeta Golf Course, 222 29 Road in Grand Junction from 1-3 pm. Burial will be at a later date in Mancos, Colorado. A donation can be made in Charlene’s name to Hope West Hospice, 3090 N 12th St GJ CO 81506.
