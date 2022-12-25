Lillian Carole Inman Clark February 4, 1937 - December 13, 2022 Mom passed peacefully from this world on the morning of December 13, 2022. Lillian was born on February 4, 1937 in Stark, Kansas to Grant Inman and Elsie Mae Howard Inman. Mom grew up in Grand Junction, attending local schools. She graduated from Grand Junction High School in 1955. She was the youngest of ten children born to Grant and Elsie. In the spring of 1955, she met SSgt. John D. Clark and they were married on December 21, 1955. They lived the military life for 27 years, living in Oklahoma, California, England, Maine, Washington and New York before they retired in Cedaredge, Colorado in 1978. They moved to Fruita in 1982. Mom and dad were the very proud parents of four children; Cheryl (Walt) Bruehl, Teresa Clark, John Clark (Dawn) of Pensacola, Florida, and Jim Clark of Castle Rock, Colorado. They were blessed with six grandchildren; Jenny Fitts, Michael Clark, Adam and Chris Bruehl, Lynsey and Kaylyn Clark. Mom was later blessed with six great grandchildren; Sage and Bailey Fitts, Kellan, Camden and Ava Grace Clark, and Riley Bruehl, all of whom she loved very much. Mom was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, John, and her brothers; Howard, Kenny, Arthur, Gene, Dean, Donald and David Inman and her sister, Phyllis Coley. She is survived by her children, grandchildren and her sister Enith Bergstrom. Services and celebration of mom’s life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on February 4, 2023, at the Orchard Mesa Baptist Church, followed by a luncheon at her home on Orchard Mesa. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.callahan-edfast.com for the Clark family.
