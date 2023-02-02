Linda Fay Rash

Linda Fay Rash August 16, 1947 - January 27, 2023 Linda Fay Rash was born on August 16, 1947, to Virgil and Edna Merry in Glendive, Montana. They moved to Hardin in 1949 where she lived until graduation from Hardin High School in 1965. She then attended college at Kinman Business University in Spokane, Washington, graduating in 1966. In June of 1966, she Married Richard Kirkpatrick. They traveled with his military and work career and moved to Grand Junction in 1981 and they divorced in 1984. They had two daughters, Staci and Britt. On April 5, 1997, she married William Rash gaining another daughter, Robin. She worked at Dillon-Hunt Architects for 24 years as their Office Manager. She then semi-retired volunteering for HopeWest Hospice Center and working at Crossroads United Methodist Church where she was a longtime member. She is survived by her husband, Bill Rash; her sister, Lana Craig; cousin, Rita Pratt; daughters, Staci Writer (Marty), Robin Martin (Bryan), and Britt Hahn (Eric); grandchildren, Brandon Writer, Britney Cook, Joshua Padilla, Tyler Kirkpatrick, Koleby Thomas, Ryan Thomas, Jordan Hahn, Logan Hahn, Rylee Martin; six great grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter. Memorial services will be held at the Crossroads United Methodist Church, 599 30 Road, Grand Junction, Colorado 81505 on Friday, February 3, 2023 at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to HopeWest Hospice at www.hopewestco.org. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.callahan-edfast.com for the Rash family.