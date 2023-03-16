Linda Jeanne Myers July 2, 1946 - March 10, 2023 Linda Jeanne Myers, age 76, passed Friday, March 10, 2023, surrounded by family and caregivers at the Ferris Care Center in Grand Junction, CO, following complications of metastatic cancer. Born July 2, 1946, in Clinton, Iowa, she was the daughter of the late James Skeffintgton and Helen Cramm Skeffington. Linda spent her early years in the midwest before migrating to Colorado in the late 1970s where she spent most of her life. Linda lived several years in Florida before returning home to Colorado in 2022. Linda attended Mesa State College for business and worked a variety of jobs in that field, eventually teaching business classes at Intellitec College. After leaving Intellitec College, Linda worked as a substitute teacher. Linda was a very independent woman who valued hard work and respect, which she instilled in her children and their children. Linda loved her family, friends, and animals, especially her beloved Yorkshire Terriers. Linda’s hobbies included puzzles, playing bingo, watching the Hallmark Mystery and Movie channel, and all things Disney. She enjoyed coffee with friends, roses, strawberries, pancakes, and chocolate. Linda was fiercely proud of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and enjoyed attending their sporting events and school activities. Linda was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Thomas Myers. Linda is survived by her sister, Kathryn (Thomas) Hansen of Cambridge, IL; daughters, Diane (Chuck) Macdonald of Jensen, UT; Debra Graves of New Smyrna Beach, FL; son, Ronald Franklin of Fruita, CO; five grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Per Linda’s wishes no funeral services will be held; memorial contributions can be made to Roice-Hurst Humane Society of Grand Junction or any animal charity of your choice.
