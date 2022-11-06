Linda Jo Saunders-Martinez January 31, 1957 - October 31, 2022 Linda was born on January 31, 1957 to Clyde “Gube” and Nancy Saunders in Delta, Colorado, as the middle child of three. Her childhood was spent in Norwood, Colorado, where she later graduated from Norwood High in 1975. Linda went on to attend Mesa State College and worked for Union Carbide, St. Mary’s Hospital, and School District 51 as a teachers aid. With the birth of her children, Linda found her passion as a stay-at-home mom and loved nothing more than raising her boys and spending every free minute involved in their activities. Having a beautiful family life only became more special when her grandchildren came along. Linda loved family and there was no such thing as a stranger. She could strike up a conversation with anyone and knew how to make people feel special. She always enjoyed the little things in life like the song of a Meadowlark, the crispness of a cool mountain rain, the glow of a Western Colorado sunset and the crackle of a campfire being surrounded by friends and family. Linda passed away peacefully on October 31, 2022 at the HopeWest Care Center with family by her side. She is survived by her immediate family including her husband of 35 years, Elmer “Andy”; her two sons, Adam and AJ; and Her siblings, Gary Saunders and Karen O’Connor. Linda was preceded in death by her parents Clyde (Gube) and Nancy Saunders. The family would like to thank everyone who surrounded Linda with friendship, love and support. Memorial services will be held on Tuesday November 8, 2022, at 11:00am, at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary, 2515 Patterson Road. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to HopeWest Care Center at 3090 North 12 St, Unit B, Grand Junction, CO, 81506. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.callahan-edfast.com for the Saunders-Martinez family.
