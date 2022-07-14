Linda Marie (Baer) Muth

Linda Marie (Baer) Muth March 16, 1944 - July 8, 2022 Linda Marie (Baer) Muth, 78, of Elmo, UT, passed July 8, 2022, peacefully in Price, Utah. She was born in Fruita, CO, March 16, 1944, to True John Baer and Laura Marie (Oliver) Baer. Linda is survived by her three children, Timothy D. Muth, Elmo UT, Toni (Dustin) Hamilton, Spanish Fork, UT and Dustin (Angie) Muth, Tioga, ND; brothers, James (Linda) Baer and Ronald (Francis) Baer, Grand Junction CO; sister-in-laws, Joan Muth Unkrich Bristol and Joyce Muth Aiken (Dan Hudson), also of Grand Junction CO; seven grandchildren; one great grand-child, along with nieces, nephews and many friends who all loved her dearly. Linda is preceded in death by her husband, Evan R. Muth; mother, Laura Marie (Oliver) Baer; father, True John Baer; sister, Peggy (Baer) Stewart; in-laws, Iona (Yaeger) Muth, Arley Leo Muth and brother in-laws, Bill Aiken, Rock Bristol. Services will be held Saturday, July 16, at Fausett Mortuary, 680 East 100 South, Price UT, where friends and family may visit at 9:00 a.m. Funeral at 10:00 a.m. Procession to Fruita, CO, where another service will take place at the Elmwood Cemetery, Fruita, CO, at approximately 2:30 p.m. where Linda will be laid to rest next to her husband, Evan.