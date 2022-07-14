Linda Marie (Baer) Muth March 16, 1944 - July 8, 2022 Linda Marie (Baer) Muth, 78, of Elmo, UT, passed July 8, 2022, peacefully in Price, Utah. She was born in Fruita, CO, March 16, 1944, to True John Baer and Laura Marie (Oliver) Baer. Linda is survived by her three children, Timothy D. Muth, Elmo UT, Toni (Dustin) Hamilton, Spanish Fork, UT and Dustin (Angie) Muth, Tioga, ND; brothers, James (Linda) Baer and Ronald (Francis) Baer, Grand Junction CO; sister-in-laws, Joan Muth Unkrich Bristol and Joyce Muth Aiken (Dan Hudson), also of Grand Junction CO; seven grandchildren; one great grand-child, along with nieces, nephews and many friends who all loved her dearly. Linda is preceded in death by her husband, Evan R. Muth; mother, Laura Marie (Oliver) Baer; father, True John Baer; sister, Peggy (Baer) Stewart; in-laws, Iona (Yaeger) Muth, Arley Leo Muth and brother in-laws, Bill Aiken, Rock Bristol. Services will be held Saturday, July 16, at Fausett Mortuary, 680 East 100 South, Price UT, where friends and family may visit at 9:00 a.m. Funeral at 10:00 a.m. Procession to Fruita, CO, where another service will take place at the Elmwood Cemetery, Fruita, CO, at approximately 2:30 p.m. where Linda will be laid to rest next to her husband, Evan.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 05:59:22 AM
Sunset: 08:40:01 PM
Humidity: 42%
Wind: ESE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Wednesday Night
Generally clear skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 36%
Sunrise: 06:00:05 AM
Sunset: 08:39:30 PM
Humidity: 25%
Wind: S @ 11 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Thursday Night
Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Chance of Rain: 43%
Sunrise: 06:00:48 AM
Sunset: 08:38:57 PM
Humidity: 34%
Wind: SE @ 13 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Friday Night
Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:01:31 AM
Sunset: 08:38:22 PM
Humidity: 30%
Wind: NE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Saturday Night
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:02:16 AM
Sunset: 08:37:46 PM
Humidity: 23%
Wind: SSE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 73F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:03:02 AM
Sunset: 08:37:08 PM
Humidity: 28%
Wind: S @ 11 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Monday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:03:48 AM
Sunset: 08:36:27 PM
Humidity: 27%
Wind: NE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.