Linda Sue Stahl February 9, 1938 - August 6, 2022 Linda died peacefully at home with her loving husband by her side. Linda was born and raised in South Dakota, the oldest of four girls. She attended Huron College, where she met Denny at a freshman orientation party in 1956 and were married December 21, 1958, beginning a lifelong adventure. They spent their early married life in Chamberlain, SD before moving to Los Angeles, where Linda supported Denny through graduate school. Afterwards they moved around southern Minnesota where they started their family prior to settling in Grand Junction in 1970, finding their forever home and the community they loved. Linda’s proudest achievement was being a mom to four active boys. She was their ultimate fan, always supporting them through their numerous sports and passions. Family meant everything to Linda, and she was excited to welcome daughters-in-law and grandchildren. Bob (Lynda) of Grand Junction, Tom (Mimi) of Auburn, NY, Mike (Katrina) of Grand Junction and Andy (Amy) of Fort Collins, CO. Grandchildren included Gretchen (Bobby), Lisel (Geoff), Rachel (Kyler), Nicole, Max, Axel, Emma and Ryan along with 3 great-grandchildren. After raising her boys, Linda worked at Hilltop as an administrative assistant and supported Denny every step of the way. This partnership lasted 64 years, filled with love and endless adventure. Together they traveled the world, visiting 63 countries, making lasting friends along the way. Walking the Great Wall, riding camels among the Pyramids, floating the Amazon, safariing in Africa, ballooning over Cappadocia, snorkeling the Great Barrier Reef, and hiking the Grand Canyon being amongst the highlights. Additionally, Linda planned epic RV trips to the corners of North America, from Alaska to Nova Scotia and Cancun to Cabo San Lucas, and nearly everywhere in between, traveling to all 50 states and visiting 46 of the National Parks. The “dash” between 1938-2022, was filled with life. Linda will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Her sense of adventure will live on through her family. A celebration of life will be held at First United Methodist Church on August 20th at 10am. Private family reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hilltop, 1331 Hermosa Avenue, Grand Junction, CO 81506.
