Lionel “Bud” Smock January 25, 1933 - August 14, 2022 Memorial Service: Friday 1:00 p.m., September 2, 2022, at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church Bud passed away before the start of football season. He loved his sports! His passion for sports had a rather unpromising beginning. As a bold and curious 2 year-old, he managed to climb up on a haystack and then fell off, breaking both of his knees. He and his mother were whisked onto the first train to Denver heading for Children’s Hospital. Bud spent 6 years there. His doctor put him in leg braces and told him he would never play sports. That proclamation, however, didn’t stop Bud. He was able to become the All Conference Quarterback of the Delta Panthers Football team while promising his mom it was a “no contact” position. Bud continued his education at Western State College (now Western Colorado University) in Gunnison, Colorado and received a B.A. and his Master’s Degree. It was there that he met and married Harriet Cleese. They have been married an amazing 68 years! Upon graduation, he was drafted into the Army serving in Germany with the U.S. Army 59th Field Artillery Battalion C Battery, Atomic Cannon Division. While stationed in Germany he was able to locate and visit his Norwegian relatives. He accepted a teaching contract in 1957 at Montezuma County High School in Cortez, CO, where he taught Biology and History and coached football and basketball. As head Basketball Coach his team won the League Championship in 1961, and in 1962 they won the first State Basketball Title in the school’s history. He was voted Coach of the Year. In 1967 he moved to Grand Junction and accepted the position of Director of Financial Aid at Mesa Junior College (now Colorado Mesa University). He remained in that position until retirement in 1988. While at Mesa State College he was President of the Colorado Association of Financial Aid Administrators in 1970-1971. He was elected to the Colorado Association of Financial Aid Administrators Hall of Fame in 1984. He served on St. Matthew’s Episcopal Vestry Board, Hill Top Board, Western State College Alumni Board, and Western State College Foundation Board. He was President of the Grand Junction Sunrise Lions and President of the Sons of Norway. Bud also enjoyed fishing, the mountains, watercolor painting, gardening, his dogs and of course his children and grandchildren. Bud was extremely kind, warm, awesome and wonderful, and had a great sense of humor. He loved his family very much. He is survived by his wife Harriet, daughter Roxanna, son Kris, and his grandchildren - Vanessa, Taylor and Sean. He will be in our hearts and missed every day. Forever Loved, Forever Missed and Forever in our Hearts. Memorial contributions can be made to: Hospice HopeWest of Grand Junction, 3090 N. 12th St. 81506 Colorado Mesa University Foundation, 1450 N. 12th St. Grand Junction, 81501
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:34:49 AM
Sunset: 07:58:04 PM
Humidity: 38%
Wind: ESE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:35:43 AM
Sunset: 07:56:39 PM
Humidity: 24%
Wind: NE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Wednesday Night
A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:36:38 AM
Sunset: 07:55:13 PM
Humidity: 33%
Wind: SSW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 18%
Sunrise: 06:37:33 AM
Sunset: 07:53:46 PM
Humidity: 45%
Wind: S @ 11 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Friday Night
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 11%
Sunrise: 06:38:28 AM
Sunset: 07:52:18 PM
Humidity: 34%
Wind: SSW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 23%
Sunrise: 06:39:22 AM
Sunset: 07:50:49 PM
Humidity: 31%
Wind: SSW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:40:17 AM
Sunset: 07:49:20 PM
Humidity: 27%
Wind: SSW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Monday Night
Clear. Low around 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.