Lois C. Whiting August 13, 1933 - October 30, 2022 Lois C Whiting, age 89, adoring wife and homemaker of John L. Whiting passed away on October 30, 2022. She was a loving mother of 7 children, grandmother to 37 grandchildren, 92 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild. Lois was born on August 13, 1933 in Kanab, UT to Morton Chatterley and Carrie (Bringhurst) Chatterley. She was the youngest twin of 8 children. Her twin Louis still survives her. She attended Kanab High School and there she met her sweetheart John Lamar Whiting. They were married and sealed in the St. George Temple on December 19, 1950 and spent over 57 loving years together until his passing in 2008. They resided in Holbrook, AZ, running Whiting Bros. Gas Station and Motel and also in Mesa, AZ where they ran a dairy. In 1963, the came to Colorado to run a cattle ranch in Kannah Creek where they raised their 7 children; John Craig Whiting, Selinda Sue Landes, Ralph Martin Whiting, Gary Lamar Whiting, Arthur Eugene Whiting, Lisa Marie Lambert, and Steven Edwin Whiting. They also raised 3 grandchildren, Curtis, Tony, and Ciara Lambert. Lois was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served many callings and made many everlasting friendships. She also supported John in his political endeavors with the Mesa County Republicans and volunteered for many political events and poll watcher for many years at the voting booth. She loved planning parties, reunions, holidays, was a wedding planner and cake decorator, painter, cook, and loved canning. She also formed a quilting group at church that met weekly to quilt blankets to donate to many local charities, as well as making quilts for all her grandchildren. Lois was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John and 2 grandchildren, Shelby and Brad Whiting. The family would like to invite everyone to join them to celebrate her life. A viewing will be held at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary, Grand Junction, CO on Friday, November 4, 2022 from 6-8 pm and on Saturday morning at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Orchard Mesa Chapel from 9:30-10:30 am. Funeral services will begin at church at 11 am. Grave Dedication and Burial will follow in Orchard Mesa Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.callahan-edfast.com for the Whiting family.
