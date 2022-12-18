Lois Jean McGunegle August 11, 1943 - December 4, 2022 Lois Jean McGunegle departed this earth December 4, 2022, at Family Health West Memory Care in Fruita, Colorado following a battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. Lois was born August 11, 1943, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, daughter of Robert H. and Lottie Ritz Clark. Lois was raised in Marquette on the shores of Lake Superior in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. She enjoyed the woods, waters and the freedom and adventure found there. She shared her love of nature and the outdoors with her family. / Lois was an active participant in all areas of her life. She graduated from Graveraet High-School, Marquette, Michigan in 1961 and was a member of the Graveraet High School and Northern Michigan University alpine ski teams. Lois was a member of the First Presbyterian Church. She taught Sunday school and participated in a variety of church activities. Lois was president of her sorority at NMU. She was also a member of the National Ski Patrol. Lois was a lifelong learner and a skilled and thoughtful teacher. She held degrees from Northern Michigan University, Michigan Technological University, Adams State University and University of Northern Colorado. Lois worked as a teacher, coach, counselor and administrator for 39 years and focused her career on supporting and helping others. She served on the Carp Lake Township School Board. Her love of learning and nature led her to many outdoor activities. She enjoyed skiing, hiking, motorcycling, sailing, canoeing and gardening. She participated in Mariner Girl Scouts, was a 4H leader and a girl scout leader. Lois was friendly and outgoing. She was a steadfast, calm and kind presence for family and friends. Lois married Brian McGunegle August 21, 1965, at the First Presbyterian Church in Marquette. They were married for 57 years at the time of her passing. Lois was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Lottie Clark. Lois is survived by her husband, Brian, of Fruita, Colorado; a daughter, Sara (Chris) Lombardo of Highlands Ranch, Colorado; a son, Steven (Margaret) McGunegle of Wahiawa, Hawaii and four grandchildren; Emma and Thomas Lombardo, and Amelia and Maeve McGunegle. She is also survived by her siblings; Mary, Sara, Lucy, Elsa, Fred and Teri and their families. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 A. M. on December 29, 2022, at Browns Cremation and Funeral Service, Grand Junction, Colorado. Please consider a memorial contribution in Lois’ name to the Family Health West Foundation in lieu of flowers. Services have been entrusted to Browns Cremation and Funeral Services.
