Lola M. Muhr February 21, 1934 - September 17, 2022 Lola M. Muhr was born on February 21, 1934, to Frank and Naomi Wilson (Babb), on a farm in Arkansas. The family moved to Colorado in her youth and settled in Cotopaxi, CO where she graduated from Cotopaxi High School, playing sports and cheering for the Purple and Gold in 1952. She married Wilfrid Hergott after high school and the couple settled near Hebron, Nebraska. They had 5 boys together Rick (Kathy), Gary (Carol), Ron (Lori), Greg (Brenda) and Lonnie. The marriage ended in the early 80’s, but she continued to enjoy a life in Nebraska with family and friends. ‘Chasing’ her boys in all their activities gave her immense pleasure and pride. They were her life’s treasure. Despite many deep friendships in Nebraska, she continued to spend time in Colorado with her mother and brother Roger (Orma). It was on these visits she met her life’s love, Edgar Muhr. Edgar and Lola were married in 1989. They settled in Fruita, CO and lived a very happy life farming together. They enjoyed their church, card club, birding and travelling. Their very special bond lasted until Edgar’s death in 2007. Although heartbroken, she continued by busying herself with arts/crafts, spending time with devoted neighbors, visiting family/friends and following the activities of her numerous grandchildren. Her love and interest in her grandchildren filled her heart. She always wanted to know about their next adventure or milestone. She was lovingly deemed ‘Grandma Wagon’ because of a lifelong collection of covered wagons (Hundreds!). She embraced this title with pride and joy as being a grandmother was one of her life’s greatest treasures. She resided in Fruita for over 30 years before moving in with a new family at the Fountains Assisted Living center in Grand Junction. There she made another set of friends with residents and staff. While there she continued her passion for playing cards, watching rodeo, coloring and expressing her vibrant personality with her favorite colors of yellow and green. She had a big smile a bigger laugh and the biggest heart! She loved the Lord and was grateful for every day that He gave her. We love you! You will be missed! A visitation will be held at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary, 2515 Patterson Rd., Grand Junction, CO on Friday, September 23, 2022 from 5-7pm. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home chapel on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 10am. Burial will follow in New Elmwood Cemetery, Fruita, CO. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in honor of Lola to HopeWest Hospice at www.hopewestco.org.
