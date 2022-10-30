Loren Wayne Haller October 28, 1953 - October 20, 2022 Loren was born to Owen and Dorothy Haller. Loren graduated from Grand Junction High School in 1972, he was known for being the heavy weight state wrestler and all-star football player. He loved both sports all his life. Loren played football for Western State and wrestled for Mesa State College. Loren was a truck driver for City Market for 35 years, plus other trucking jobs. In 1977 he married Julie Anderson, later divorced but remained close friends and raised their children together. Loren is survived by his children; Owen, Cody, Sheldon, and Tara; ex-wife, Julie, grandchildren; Coulter, Evan, Brandon, Phindley, Alyssa, Robbie, Ethan, Dirk (stillborn) and good friend, Carley, his siblings; Larry (Markeeta) Haller, Sherril Key (Howard deceased), Joyce Morris, Sandy Downing (Charlie deceased), Mother in-law, Mary Anderson (Don deceased), In-laws Terrie (Jimmie deceased), Donnie (Norma), Larry, Gary (Heather). Leaving behind many nieces, nephews and cousins that loved him. Loren was a loving, caring, giving man, especially to his kids and anyone else. Loren will be dearly missed by all his family and many friends. He had a special bond with everyone he met. A celebration of life will be held at Absolute Prestige Venue 1351 Q road, Loma CO., on Sunday November 6th at 1:00pm. A reception will follow the service at the venue. A memorial fund has been set up for Loren at American National Bank in Grand Junction or go to givesendgo.com for Haller family.
