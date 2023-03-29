Loretta Jane Vanourney November 1, 1938 - March 17, 2023 Loretta Vanourney, 84, of Tucson, Arizona, passed away peacefully in her home on March 17, 2023, six weeks after being diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Loretta was born on November 1, 1938 to Louis and Hazel Kvach in Cedar Rapids, Iowa where she spent her childhood. While in high school, Loretta met Donald Vanourney, and they wed in 1957, going on to have two daughters, Diana and Karen. In 1971, Don and Loretta, with adventurous spirit, moved the family to Grand Junction after spending a summer vacation here. Loretta was employed with Gay Johnson’s for over twenty years as a bookkeeper. Loretta loved living in Western Colorado and weekends were spent camping, boating on Lake Powell and hiking. She was proud to say she had summited 11 of Colorado’s 14ers. She was an avid softball player and played shortstop for many years in the City leagues. In 1973, Loretta became Grand Junction’s first state certified female softball umpire. She also loved bicycling and participated in the Ride The Rockies bike tour multiple times. After retiring Loretta and Don traveled throughout the west in their RV. After briefly living in Silvercliff, CO and another short period back in Grand Junction, they settled in Tucson, Arizona. Loretta is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Robert Kvach of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She is survived by her husband; brothers, James and Donald Kvach, both of Cedar Rapids; sister, Judith Owens of Grand Junction; daughters, Diana (Alan) Beehler and Karen (Kregg) Kelley; grandson, Matthew Beehler; and numerous nieces and nephews. Per her wishes, Loretta’s remains were donated to science. No services are planned.
