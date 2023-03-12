Lou Ann Cook

Lou Ann Cook July 6, 1932 - March 2, 2023 Lou Ann Cook, 90, of Grand Junction passed away on March 2, 2023 after challenges with Parkinson’s. Lou Ann grew up in Astoria, Oregon and attended La Sierra College in California for a year where she met Robert “Bob” Cook. They married in 1952. Bob and Lou Ann eventually settled in Beaverton, Oregon for many years to raise their family of three children, David, Bonnie, and Donna. They were very active in the Beaverton Seventh-day Adventist church there. Most of Lou Ann’s career was as a secretary to a group of engineers. However, in their 50’s, Bob and Lou Ann took early semi-retirement. They sold their house and began work in national parks for eight years. They worked in several parks, but repeatedly returned to favorites, Rocky Mountain and Organ Pipe Cactus National Parks. They were also active in church building projects. Bob and Lou Ann moved to Grand Junction 22 years ago. They were involved in the Grand Junction Seventh-day Adventist church and volunteered with the Intermountain Adventist Academy. Active in the outdoors for years, they enjoyed many hikes and backpack trips in Colorado and Utah, so much so that Lou Ann gained the nickname, “The Hiking Fool”. Lou Ann is predeceased by parents, Lewis Lund and Winnie Tucker; and son, David Cook. She is survived by husband of 70 years, Bob Cook; daughter and husband, Bonnie and Kevin Wasli; daughter, Donna Cook; and cherished granddaughter, Kait Wasli. Remembrance gifts may be directed to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.