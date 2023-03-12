Lou Ann Cook July 6, 1932 - March 2, 2023 Lou Ann Cook, 90, of Grand Junction passed away on March 2, 2023 after challenges with Parkinson’s. Lou Ann grew up in Astoria, Oregon and attended La Sierra College in California for a year where she met Robert “Bob” Cook. They married in 1952. Bob and Lou Ann eventually settled in Beaverton, Oregon for many years to raise their family of three children, David, Bonnie, and Donna. They were very active in the Beaverton Seventh-day Adventist church there. Most of Lou Ann’s career was as a secretary to a group of engineers. However, in their 50’s, Bob and Lou Ann took early semi-retirement. They sold their house and began work in national parks for eight years. They worked in several parks, but repeatedly returned to favorites, Rocky Mountain and Organ Pipe Cactus National Parks. They were also active in church building projects. Bob and Lou Ann moved to Grand Junction 22 years ago. They were involved in the Grand Junction Seventh-day Adventist church and volunteered with the Intermountain Adventist Academy. Active in the outdoors for years, they enjoyed many hikes and backpack trips in Colorado and Utah, so much so that Lou Ann gained the nickname, “The Hiking Fool”. Lou Ann is predeceased by parents, Lewis Lund and Winnie Tucker; and son, David Cook. She is survived by husband of 70 years, Bob Cook; daughter and husband, Bonnie and Kevin Wasli; daughter, Donna Cook; and cherished granddaughter, Kait Wasli. Remembrance gifts may be directed to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.
Chance of Rain: 9%
Sunrise: 06:32:11 AM
Sunset: 06:17:18 PM
Humidity: 92%
Wind: ESE @ 4 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Saturday Night
Cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 49%
Sunrise: 07:30:38 AM
Sunset: 07:18:19 PM
Humidity: 71%
Wind: NE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Sunday Night
Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Chance of Rain: 19%
Sunrise: 07:29:05 AM
Sunset: 07:19:21 PM
Humidity: 61%
Wind: E @ 6 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Monday Night
A few clouds. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 07:27:31 AM
Sunset: 07:20:21 PM
Humidity: 54%
Wind: SSE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Cloudy with light rain developing after midnight. Low 44F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Chance of Rain: 86%
Sunrise: 07:25:57 AM
Sunset: 07:21:22 PM
Humidity: 75%
Wind: SSE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Wednesday Night
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Chance of Rain: 44%
Sunrise: 07:24:23 AM
Sunset: 07:22:23 PM
Humidity: 66%
Wind: N @ 12 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 17%
Sunrise: 07:22:49 AM
Sunset: 07:23:23 PM
Humidity: 53%
Wind: NE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Friday Night
Mainly clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.