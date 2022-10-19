Lucy Mary Martinez-DeYapp August 19th, 1949 - October 12th, 2022 Lucy Mary Martinez-DeYapp was born to Lucillo and Cleo DeYapp in Chama, New Mexico on August 19th, 1949. The eldest daughter, Lucy was the third born and had seven younger siblings. A loving daughter, mother, and sister, Lucy passed away on October 12th, 2022, surrounded by those she loved. Preceded in death by her parents, her brothers; Amos, Gumi, Clarence, and Jimmy, along with her son, Robert DeYapp. Lucy has returned to her home and is reunited with those she loved. Lucy’s legacy will continue on in her siblings: sisters; Betty, Maggie, and Vangie, and brothers; Larry (Esther), Bobby (Frances), and Larkin (Betty). Her selflessness and endless love are carried on within her children: Stacey, Donna, and Tony Jr. Martinez (Dodie). Lucy’s memory will continue to echo on in her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; Gregory and Robert Jr. DeYapp, Mark Leyba (Rhiannon) and his kids; Noah, Allura, Braeden, and Lukas, Ryan and David, and Amber Martinez and her kids, Bella and Nikko. Also survived by her sisters-in-law; Gloria, Sophia, and Georgianna as well as countless nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved dearly. Lucy will be remembered as a devoted grandmother, an amazing mother, and a loving soul who shared it with everyone around her. Whether she was fishing around a lakeside, taking one of her grandchildren to be spoiled, or sitting at home listening to her rosary CD, Lucy’s caring and endlessly bright soul was one that will live on in every person that she met. Mass services will be at 10:00 AM on Saturday, October 22nd, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 230 N. 3rd Street, Grand Junction, Colorado. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to the ALS Association.
