Mable Marie Larson March 7, 1931 - August 8, 2022 Marie was born in Mills, New Mexico where she grew up on a farm. Her parents Sarah and Otto Hoeffner were farmers their entire lives. The family later moved to a larger farm in Mosquero, NM about 30 miles away. Marie was the youngest of the five children. Her siblings were Lucille (Carl), Alex (Diana), Walter (Katsy), and Herbert (Helen). She loved music and wanted to play the piano so her father traded a cow for a used piano. She learned to play by ear and then learned to read music. She met Russell Larson on a blind date in Albuquerque, setup by her sister Lucille and her husband Carl Lang. Later they borrowed $20 from Carl to get married on Halloween, 1951. They had two children, Russell Jr. (Laura) and Linda. She has three grandchildren Carolyn, Kevin, and Julie. She also has three great grandchildren Landon, Isla, and Ellie. She followed her husband around the country as he worked for the telephone company. They lived in New Mexico, North Dakota, Illinois, Colorado and even lived on a one square mile island called Kwajalein, one of the Marshall Islands in the southern Pacific Ocean. The five years of island life was paradise on earth. After retirement they moved to Colorado where they lived for 40 years, including Montrose, Canon City, and Grand Junction. Marie and her husband loved to travel the country in their motorhome and hit every state except Alaska. Marie was always active in church life and often played piano for her churches. She enjoyed spending time with friends in card clubs, bowling, new comers club, and hiking. She moved to Solstice Senior Living facility last May, where she made many new friends including John and Larry who shared meals with her every day. Her funeral will be held at the Living Hope Church, 2840 B-1/2 road, Grand Junction on August 8 at 10am. She will be buried with her husband at Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Thursday August 11th at 1:00pm.
