Maida A. Garcia July 3, 1941 - December 24, 2022 Maida A. Garcia passed away at the Ferris HopeWest Care Center on December 24, 2022 at the age of 81 years old. Maida was born on July 3, 1941, in Arroyo Seco, New Mexico, to Eloy Cordova and Emelina Martinez. She spent her childhood in Taos, New Mexico, and Sargent, Colorado, where she attended Sargent High School. Maida married Jose O. Garcia on October 3, 1959. He preceded her in death. Maida and Jose were residents of Grand Junction, Colorado; but had also resided in Basalt, Leadville, and Center, Colorado. Maida spent her life as a homemaker and a nutritionist at the Regional Center in Grand Junction. She loved to play softball, volleyball, and bowling. Maida was also a member of the Clifton Assembly of God Church. She is preceded in death by her husband; two sons, Danny Garcia and Travis Garcia; and her two daughters, Linda Garcia and Beverly Broadus Garcia. Maida is survived by her daughter, Debra Orozco of Grand Junction, Colorado; 8 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren to cherish her memory. There will be a visitation on Saturday, January 7, 2023 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Martin Mortuary. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 am, Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Clifton Assembly of God Church with burial to follow at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Grand Junction, Colorado at 1:00 PM.
