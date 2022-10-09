Malise J. Graham November 14, 1930 - September 20, 2022 Mal was born in Grahamstown, South Africa and is a descendant of the town founders. He attended the University of Cape Town and became a civil engineer. He came to the U.S. on a scholarship to obtain a graduate degree in engineering from the University of Missouri. While interning in Kansas City, he met his future wife, Margaret “Peggy” Milne of Omaha, Nebraska. They were married in Kansas City on August 12, 1961. They moved to Glasgow, Scotland, where they lived until returning to Kansas City in 1964. Mal enjoyed a long international engineering career. His joie de vivre enabled him to make friends across the globe. Mal loved his Scottish heritage and actively participated in Scottish societies. He also loved rugby. While living in the Philippines, he was famous for meeting the British navy ships to round up enough men for a match. He had a delightful, if not always appropriate, sense of humor and was proud of his self-published book called “Scots on the Rocks”. He is survived by his wife, Peggy; his sister, Nella, who resides in London; his son, Kenneth; his daughter, Lucy (Paul); grandsons Michael (Drea), Joseph, Aidan, and Charlie; and four great grandsons. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Glenfinnan Highlanders, 2479 Patterson Rd, Unit 25, GJ, CO 81505. Memorial service at Monument Presbyterian Church on October 23, 2022 at 4pm. Scottish ceilidh (party) to follow at 5pm at the Redlands Community Center.
