Margaret Holman October 2, 1945 - January 1, 2023 Margaret Holman passed away on January 1, 2023, after surgery on her brain to remove a tumor. She contacted Covid-19 in the hospital which led to her death. She passed away peacefully in her husband’s arms at HopeWest. A memorial service will be held on January 19, 2023, at 2 P.M. at Callahan Edfast located at 2515 Patterson Road. Margaret has lived in Palisade for 22 years. She moved here from Houston, TX, where she worked at Texaco, Inc. as a chemical engineer. She held college degrees in chemistry from the University of Oklahoma but her degree in Chemical Engineering from Tulane University was her favorite. She held many patents from her work in reservoir modeling. She was active in the Society of Professional Engineers. She was also active in the Chevron Retirees Chapter in Grand Junction. She traveled the world for Texaco and lived in London for a year. She was her own financial advisor and was very successful at it. She is survived by her husband, Dusty Holman of Palisade, CO; daughter, Elaine Hight of Jenks, OK; son, Eric Hight of Norman, OK; Mother, Josephine Massey of Grand Junction, CO; stepdaughter, Holly Schoettlin of Willis, TX; stepson, Troy Holman of Euless, TX.
