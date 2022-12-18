Margaret Peggy Dores September 23,1956 - December 9, 2022 Margaret (Peggy) Dores was born in Grand Junction, Colorado to parents Carmen and Alvin Dores on September 23,1956. She was also blessed to be included in the Holter family of Grand Forks, Arlene and Alvin Holter (deceased) and their children: sons; Jim, Jon (and spouses), daughters; Judy Julainne, Joanne, Janell (and spouses). Janell was her best friend for over 40 years. Peggy was included in many family activities which gave her life balance, joy, and acceptance. The children and grandchildren from these family gave her life many laughs’ and many memories. In Denver in 1971 while undergoing a year of surgeries, Peggy met the Mulqueen family of Denver, George (deceased) Mary and their children, son, Mark, daughtersl Jan, Diana, Sally and Joan (and spouses). They opened their hearts, lives and home, to include her in countless family activities. Their assistance and support was immeasurable and it too changed her life in so many ways. Mary was instrumental in helping Peggy come to Grand Junction in 1983, giving her a much needed chance to reconnect with her loved ones. Special friends: Francine McClendon, Maureen & Joe Johnson, Joan Mulqueen and Kelly Halverson (deceased), shared and knew well the struggle and hardships of a life lived with disabilities. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers; Danny, Augustine, Frank and sister Rose. A Memorial Service to honor Peggy’s life will be held on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, 10:00 AM, at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary, 2515 Patterson Rd., Grand Junction, CO 81505.
