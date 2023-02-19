Margaret Ruth Raabe September 20, 1928 - January 18, 2023 Margaret and Bob Raabe moved to Grand Junction, CO almost 50 years ago. They had led nomadic lives prior, but the unusual beauty and friendly people of the Grand Valley quelled their wanderlust and they settled in for the remainder of their lives. Bob died in 2013. Margaret’s pockets we’re always full of dog biscuits. She rode her bike everywhere (including over the National Monument every birthday) until macular degeneration curbed her activities. She was an athlete and avid tennis player, her fierce and competitive nature tempered by humility and witty humor. She was dubbed “the best Girl Scout leader in the world” on two continents. In her colorful life, she had “ridden the rails” throughout the Midwest because her favorite uncle had done so in the Depression. She, Bob and their pet wild bobcat travelled in a Willy’s jeep camping throughout the Southwest and Mexico. While living in Africa, she enjoyed embarrassing her daughter (but delighted the locals) with her unconventional and carefree antics. “The American Woman” was adored for her exuberance and high-spirits. Back in Grand Junction she made the Daily Sentinel police blotter, when nearing age 50, she was arrested for climbing over the locked-from-public Mesa State College tennis fence to practice her backhand. She knew to trust herself above all else. Her internal compass was steadfast, real and honest. She was a loyal wife, mother, friend and mentor. Animals loved her. Her son-in-law aptly dubbed her “the delightful pixie”. Now she flies on the bird’s wing, is in every note of a joyous song and lies warm on the desert floor. She is over the Rainbow Bridge with dog cookies jangling in her pockets, whistling a jaunty tune. Well-loved, our remarkable lady will be missed terribly. Margaret is survived by her daughter, Ann, and son-in-law, Paul DiMarchi. It’s no coincidence that a herd of deer are now bedding down in “Margaret’s Corner” on their rural property. A celebration of life will be held this Spring. If you wish, please make donations to Roice-Hurst, P.O. Box 4040, Grand Junction, Colorado 81502 in Margaret’s name.
