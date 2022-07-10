Margaret Virginia “Ginny” Citko March 26, 1935 - April 17, 2022 On March 26 1935, Margaret Virginia “Ginny” Neighoff began her special time on earth. She was the baby of the family, a surprise to her mother, Margaret, and father, Oregon. Her closest sibling, Blanche, was already a teenager at 13. She also had four brothers, all over the age of 18 when she was born. All have preceded her in death. Ginny spent the first 40 years of her life in Linthicum Heights, Maryland. She met and later married her beloved husband of 67 years, Stan Citko, on August 18, 1954. He survives. From 1955 through 1965 Ginny had four children, Lynn Citko Cotton, Patti Jo Roberts, Christine Ann Citko and Stanley Martin Citko Jr. She also raised her niece, Clara Cremeans. And later, added an “adopted” son, Christopher Tomlinson. “Mom” Ginny was the mother that was there for all her children’s friends – giving love, hugs, support and advice if asked. Ginny had many careers throughout her life – a secretary at Westinghouse, a writer for the Baltimore Sun (she wrote many obituaries), Office Manager at Sears and mortgage broker for Reliance Funding. After moving to Grand Junction in 1975, she found her favorite job - working as Joe Higgins’ Assistant at Partners, Inc. The Partners Mission, working with the Partners “team” and being there in any way she could to support the junior partners made this her dream job. Ginny was a passionate volunteer and taught all of us about the importance of giving back. She was an avid reader, enjoyed playing cards, and loved to shop! Ginny also loved to travel. Visiting her grandchildren and casinos were her favorite destinations. “Nana” Ginny had lucky sevens in her life – seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Aaron Clymer (Karen), Leah Cotton Testone (Michael), Carlee Clymer Powers (Matthew), Alexandra Cotton, Zachary Roberts (Kaitlin), Jami Citko and Nathan Citko. And her great grandchildren, Victoria, Olivia, Jude, Liam, Avery, Theo and Archer. She passed away on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022. Donations can be made in her honor to Partners, Inc. of Grand Junction. A celebration of Ginny’s life will be held on Saturday, July 30th at 3:00 p.m. in the home of Patti Roberts and Christopher Tomlinson.
