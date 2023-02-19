Margaret Zipse Kornfeld July 30, 1936 - January 29, 2023 Margaret Zipse Kornfield passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023, in Oakland, California. She was 86 years of age. Margaret was born on July 30, 1936 to Clarence A. Zipse and Evelyn (Olson), Zipse in Grand Junction, Colorado. She attended schools in Grand Junction, graduating from Grand Junction High School in 1954. Margaret received degrees from various colleges, ultimately earning a PhD. from Andover Newton School of Theology. Margaret was an author, teacher, counselor, minister, wife and mother. She was a faculty member of the Blanton-Peale Graduate Institute and of Union Theological Seminary. She was an ordained minister of the American Baptist Churches of the USA and was a pastoral psychotherapist for nearly thirty years. After 9/11, she was elected by the state of New York to serve on an interfaith task force of pastoral counselors. On October 16, 1965 she married the love of her life, Lawrence Kornfield. They spent 57 wonderful years together and were blessed with a beautiful and talented daughter, Sarah. Margaret’s main focus in life was to be a good mother and to serve those in need, a mission she carried out extremely well. Margaret is survived by her husband, Larry; her daughter, Sarah; and grandson, Luca. She is also survived by her sister, Kathryn Forsman; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. A celebration of Life will be held at 1:30 pm on February 24, 2023, at Arlington Community Church in Kensington, California.
