Marguerite Hanna August 14, 1938 - February 1, 2023 Gayle Hanna, born Marguerite Gayle King on August 14, 1938, to Joseph King and Marguerite Fern Cairns, passed peacefully while resting comfortably on the morning of February 1, 2023, after a long illness. Gayle experienced an adventurous early life in the mountain towns of Colorado as a child of prospectors and pioneers. A Grand Junction Tiger, class of ’56, she attended Doane College in Crete, NE where she met the father of her children and husband until 1974 Douglas Foote Hanna of Omaha. The middle parts of Gayle’s life were as an early single mother. She found solace in service and proudly became a Licensed Practical Nurse, helping those who could no longer help themselves, and their families. Later in life, Gayle returned to her childhood home of Grand Junction where she was universally known for her sweetness and kindness amongst old and new friends and family alike. She is survived by her three children, Geoffrey Robert Hanna of Denver, Katherine Price Hanna of Indiana, and Joseph Christopher Hanna of Port Charlotte, Florida and her 6 Grandchildren, Devon Hanna, Taara Hanna, Jay Hanna, Levi Trujillo, Gabriella Trujillo, and Emily Rose Hanna, each of who became her bright and shining stars. Near the end of her life, her greatest hope was to inspire the same kind of faith in her grandchildren that her own grandmother inspired in her. She is also survived by her sister-cousin, Marcia Pilgrim and countless nieces, nephews and cousins whose life she touched in meaningful and supportive ways. There will be a graveside service on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 2:30 pm at Fairmount Cemetary, 430 S. Quebec Street, Denver, CO 80247.
