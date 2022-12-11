Maria Rosina Vigil January 4, 1946 - December 3, 2022 Maria Rosina Vigil was born to Marcelino Martinez and Lupita Sophia Moya on January 4, 1946 in Santa Fe, New Mexico. She died on December 3, 2022 in Olathe, Colorado. Maria moved to Grand Junction, Colorado in her teens and met and married her husband of 58 years, Samuel Vigil. Together they raised Daniel J. Vigil and Deborah J. Vigil in Olathe, Colorado. Maria and Samuel lived in Phoenix, Arizona for 20 years before returning to Grand Junction to retire. Maria ran her own cleaning business for many years in Colorado and in Arizona. She assisted many elderly clients not only with maintaining their homes but also running errands, going to doctor’s visits and with anything else they needed a companion. Her kindness and generosity towards the elderly was one of her greatest strengths. Maria and Samuel enjoyed camping, fishing and traveling in their motorhome. She had many beloved pups throughout her life and would feed any animal that came to her yard. Children were Maria’s greatest passion. She loved very deeply and worried tirelessly over every child in her life. She loved Disney Princess movies and enjoyed watching cartoons and movies with all the children in her family. Maria is preceded in death by her grandchildren, Samuel Lafayette Vigil-Tuttle and Jessica Marie Bell, parents, Marcelino and Lupita Martinez, sisters; Angie Martinez, Marcie Martinez, Gloria Cabral, Ramona Martinez, Stella Vigil and Frances Gonzales along with brothers, Leroy Cruz and Orlando Cruz. She is survived by her children, Daniel and Deborah, grandchildren; Samantha Reed, Jacob/Rory Cross, Neo Vigil and Austin Ford, great-grandchildren; Sophia Reed, Russell Reed and Eliana Lintner. Maria is also survived by siblings; Virginio Martinez, Elsie Gallegos, Annie Gonzales, Ralph Cruz, Ben Cruz, Marcelino Martinez Jr., Raymond Martinez and Michael Martinez. A viewing will be held for Maria at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary, 2515 Patterson Rd, Grand Junction, Colorado on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 from 5 to 7 pm followed by a Rosary at 7 pm. A mass of Christian burial will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 790 26 1/2 Rd., Grand Junction, Colorado at 11:00 AM followed by burial at Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2830 Riverside Pkwy., Grand Junction, Colorado at 1 pm. A celebration of life luncheon will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church at 2:00 PM.
Chance of Rain: 14%
Sunrise: 07:23 AM
Sunset: 04:51:56 PM
Humidity: 53%
Wind: SE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Sunday Night
Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Chance of Rain: 76%
Sunrise: 07:23:46 AM
Sunset: 04:52:06 PM
Humidity: 74%
Wind: W @ 9 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Monday Night
Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 25F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 35%
Sunrise: 07:24:31 AM
Sunset: 04:52:19 PM
Humidity: 69%
Wind: NNW @ 6 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Tuesday Night
Cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 8%
Sunrise: 07:25:14 AM
Sunset: 04:52:33 PM
Humidity: 70%
Wind: WNW @ 5 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Wednesday Night
Generally fair. Low near 15F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 07:25:56 AM
Sunset: 04:52:50 PM
Humidity: 66%
Wind: N @ 5 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Thursday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low 14F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:26:36 AM
Sunset: 04:53:08 PM
Humidity: 59%
Wind: NNE @ 4 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Friday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 11F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 8%
Sunrise: 07:27:14 AM
Sunset: 04:53:29 PM
Humidity: 61%
Wind: NNE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Saturday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low around 15F. Winds light and variable.