Marian Adela (DeDe) Conklin June 29, 1930 - September 5, 2022 Our dear mother, DeDe Conklin, passed away peacefully on September 5, 2022 with her daughter, Deborah, by her side. DeDe was born to Charles and Marian Wainford in Brunswick, ME. She graduated from Brunswick High School in 1949, and then attended the St. Luke’s Hospital School of Nursing in Chicago, graduating in 1953. DeDe joined her mother in Japan, where her stepfather was stationed with the US Army. Although a civilian, she worked as a registered nurse for the US Army while there. She met and subsequently married army officer William Conklin on April 21, 1956 in Yokohama. DeDe and family lived many places including Japan, Korea, and Germany during Bill’s military career, and eventually settled in Grand Junction, CO in 1972. DeDe spent the remainder of her career as a registered nurse at St. Mary’s Hospital working on the IV team, ICU and coronary care units, etc. After retiring from nursing, DeDe remained active volunteering at Heirlooms for Hospice, quilting with the Church of the Nativity’s Prayers and Squares Ministry, and participating in Bill’s endeavors with the Sunrise Lions Club and the Military Officers’ Association of America. DeDe loved travel, was an avid seamstress, great hostess, and mostly enjoyed all adventures experienced with her beloved husband. DeDe, her radiant smile, and joyful laugh will be lovingly remembered by her children; Greg (Lorrie) of San Jose, CA and Deborah of Moorpark, CA, her grandchildren Amanda (Keaton) and Michael (Krislyn), and great-granddaughters Caroline and Eleanor, in addition to her siblings, nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. A Celebration of Life service will be held at The Episcopal Church of the Nativity, 2175 Broadway, Grand Junction, on Monday, September 19, 2022 at 11:00am. Private interment will take place at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado. Flowers and/or memorial contributions to the American Red Cross of Western Colorado or Meals on Wheels of Mesa County (551 Chipeta Ave, Grand Junction, CO 81501) are equally welcome.
