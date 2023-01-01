Marian M. Mohney

Marian M. Mohney September 9, 1932 - December 21, 2022 Marian M. (Redin) Mohney, born September 9, 1932, passed away peacefully in Grand Junction, Colorado, December 21, 2022. Formerly of Brookville, Pennsylvania, Marian loved to travel and spent many happy years camping, being warm at the beach, and spending fun times with her family. Their adventures took her exploring across the United States with her husband, Dick, while making new friends in their retirement, finally settling in Grand Junction, Colorado. After his passing, she and Jesse Jordan spent many more happy years traveling together showing his antique cars, until he passed away. She was loved and will be greatly missed by her many family members and friends Marian is survived by her brother, William Redin of Sewickley, Pennsylvania, formerly of Warren Pennsylvania; daughters, Janice VanBuren of New Castle, Pennsylvania; and Denice (Mohney) Simmons of Grand Junction, Colorado; three grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren. Marian was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Mohney; mother, Inez (Bitters) Redin; brother, Thomas Redin; and grandson, Patrick E. Simmons. No services are planned at this time. In lieu of cards or flowers, donations may be made to the SENIOR ENGAGEMENT GROUP OF GRAND JUNCTION c/o Brenda Case 631 Maurine Lane Grand Junction, Colorado 81504.