Maribeth Ahuero May 24, 1955 - April 21, 2023 Maribeth Ahuero died unexpected but peacefully in her sleep on April 21, 2023. She was born May 24, 1955 in Denver, Colorado. Her parents were John and Beverly Breda (both deceased). Maribeth was a loving and devoted wife to David Ahuero. They met on St. Patrick’s Day 51 years ago. They were married 41 years. Maribeth was a wonderful mother to Andrea (Scott) Stephen and Heather Ahuero, and grandmother to granddaughters, Julia, Kate, and Sydney. She was also a wonderful sister to Jeannette (Mike) Smith. For her career, Maribeth worked for School District 51 for more than 30 years, where she met many friends, including Linda Welch and Val Lambdin. She spent those 31 years teaching kindergarten at Clifton Elementary in the same classroom alongside the same co-teacher, Kathy Sandstedt, whom also became a dear friend. She worked with more than 6 principals. For hobbies, she loved fishing and would have fished until after dark if she could see the line. Being in the mountains gave her such pleasure. She was always on the lookout for bald eagles, bear, moose, elk or deer. She also loved planting and tending her flowers every year. After she retired, she happily filled her days caring for her grandkids. She made holidays fun for her grandkids by making and coloring holiday cards for them. Maribeth also loved watching Broncos football and never missed a game. If the Broncos were not on TV, she would watch any other football game. She had many “favorite quarterbacks.” She greatly enjoyed watching Johnny Depp in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” movies, one of which she enjoyed the night she passed. Maribeth was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, wife, and sister. She will be greatly missed. There will be no services. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Maribeth’s favorite, charity St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
