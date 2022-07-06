Marie Louise Filip September 17, 1923 - June 11, 2022 It is with sad hearts that we share the passing of Marie Louise Filip. Marie died Saturday, June 11, 2022, at GrandView Care Lodge in Grand Junction, CO. She was 98 years old. She is survived by her sons, Jan Janecka and Fred Filip; daughter, Marie [Filip] Bledsoe; son-in-law, Scott Bledsoe; grandson, Skyler Bledsoe; many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews, plus extended family and friends. All of whom she loved. What do you say about a life well lived where each moment was important and every relationship was precious? Marie was born September 17, 1923, in Cook County Hospital, Chicago, Illinois. Her father was Frank Krajcovic and her mother was Marie Kostal. She had two brothers, Frank Krajcovic II and George Krajcovic; plus sisters-in-laws, Millie and Gertrude, all of whom are deceased. Marie grew up in Chicago. She graduated from Farragut High School in 1941. She then graduated from the University of Chicago in 1945 with a bachelor’s degree in social work from the School of Social Service Administration. She married Joseph Janecka in 1948 and had one son, Jan Joseph Janecka. Marie and Joseph divorced in 1951 and she started working for Cook County Family Services. Marie and Henry Filip were married in 1957. Marie and Jan joined Henry in Los Alamos, New Mexico where Henry was working for the Los Alamos National Laboratory and helped develop the atomic bomb. They resided in Los Alamos for the next three decades. Henry and Marie had three children together, Henry Filip Jr (who died in 1997), Fred Filip, and Marie [Filip] Bledsoe. Marie Filip was active in Los Alamos, getting involved in the Los Alamos Arts Council, Concert Association, Arts and Crafts Association, Sinfonetta, American Association of University Women (AAUW), and the Pajarito Chapter of the Embroiderer’s Guild of America, to name a few. She studied stitchery technique from the late Helenn Rumpel of Santa Fe. Marie was a recognized gourmet cook and baker, studied music, played the piano and flute, taught private flute lessons and participated as a poll worker for local elections. Marie and a health professional partner, Margaret Brown, started the Los Alamos Family Council in January 196. It was the beginning of mental health services in Los Alamos. Marie started the Big Brothers-Big Sisters of Los Alamos and Friend-Tutor Volunteer Programs for at risk youth. Throughout Marie’s life, she was committed to women’s issues. Marie and Henry retired and moved to San Diego County, living in Mira Mesa, CA from 1984 to 1988. Marie again became very active in the local AAUW and the San Diego Chapter of the American Needlepoint Guild. She truly embraced “retirement” and just had fun! Their move to Palisade, CO in 1988 meant the fun would continue. Marie became a forensic judge for Colorado high school competitions in Lincoln Douglas debates and speech. She joined the Grand Junction chapter of the AAUW and helped spearhead the first Reader’s Festival “A Salute to Women Authors,” in partnership with the Mesa State College Foundation. This festival ran biennially from 1995 through 2009 with Marie participating in this event through 2005. She was also a very active member of the Desert West Chapter of the Embroiderer’s Guild of America. Henry died in January 2007 and Marie moved to the South Lake Tahoe, CA area to be closer to her grandson, Skyler. Marie returned to Grand Junction in 2013 saying she missed all her friends! She became active again in the Magpie’s and AAUW’s Jane Quimby Book Club, plus the Desert West Stitchery Guild. Marie was loved by many and will be missed. Please join us for her celebration of life on Saturday, July 16, at 10:30 a.m. at the Callahan-Edfast Mortuary on Patterson Road in Grand Junction, CO. Please also leave your memories at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/grand-junction-co/marie-filip-10787922.
