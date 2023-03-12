Marilyn Ann Pipkin January 18, 1945 - February 25, 2023 Marilyn Ann (Heinen) Pipkin was called to her eternal home on February 25, 2023 after relishing seventy-eight years of life and valiantly living with lung cancer for a year and a half. She was born January 18, 1945 to Esther Alba (Baxter) Heinen and Eugene Anthony Heinen at Maxwell Field Army Air Base in Montgomery, AL, accompanied by her twin sister, Madelyn Kay. After WWII, their family settled in Beloit, Kansas, then moved to Denver, Colorado when the twins were 6 years old. Marilyn attended Catholic schools in north Denver, graduating from Holy Family High School, then studying at Colorado State University in Fort Collins. She graduated with a degree in nutrition, and was married in Lakewood the next day, June 10, 1967, to David John Pipkin whom she had met while attending CSU. They briefly lived in Boulder, CO, where Marilyn coordinated the school lunch program for Jefferson County Schools. In 1969, they moved to Longmont, Colorado, where Marilyn dedicated herself to raising their children, Chris and Tricia, and then to directing Life Choices Pregnancy Center for ten years. After retiring, Marilyn and Dave moved to Cedaredge, Colorado in 2001, where they made a home along Surface Creek and savored the beauty of the place and the warmth of the community, as well as frequently traveling the world. In 2022, they celebrated fifty-five years of marriage. Throughout her life, Marilyn dedicated herself to loving her family and living out her Catholic faith. In 2021, she made her perpetual profession as a lay Dominican. She was a life-long, avid, and adept athlete. She loved doing almost any sport, but was especially passionate about skiing, cycling, hiking, backpacking, tennis, and pickleball. She loved being in the outdoors and reveled in the beauty of God’s creation. She infused her trademark high energy and exuberance into her athletic pursuits, community service activities, personal relationships, and everyday activities. Marilyn was proceeded in death by her parents and her sister-in-law, Pat Pipkin. She is survived by her husband Dave; her sister, Madelyn Gaarde; her son, Chris; daughter, Tricia; daughter-in-law, Melissa; grandchildren, Emily, Eric, and Evan; her brothers-in-law, Bob Pipkin, John Gaarde, and Chuck McConnell; her sister-in-law, Dorothy McConnell; and several nieces and nephews. She will be deeply missed. Many thanks to all family and friends, and Hospice staff who provided kind and generous support during her illness. Funeral services will be held on March 13, 2023, 9:45 AM at St.Philip Benizi Catholic Church in Cedaredge, Colorado.
