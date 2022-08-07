Marilyn Hope Staats February 23, 1936 - July 30, 2022 Marilyn Staats, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, passed away at home after being diagnosed with liver cancer just recently. Marilyn was born in Denver to Rev. Paul Schissler and Mildred Rogers Schissler of Westminster. She grew up there and graduated from Belleview Preparatory School in 1953. While taking college courses, she began teaching in various private elementary and pre-schools that did not require state certification. Marilyn married Edwin Staats in May of 1960, and daughter Valerie Dawn was born in April 1961. Lenny arrived in November 1962, and Tammy in June 1964- all nineteen months apart. Marilyn later attended Denver University and CU-Denver earning her Teacher Certification. She was hired as a second grade teacher at Westminster Hills Elementary where she taught for three years. In 1975, her husband Edwin, was offered a job with The Valley Insurance Agency in Grand Junction. The family moved here and that ended the teaching position that she really loved. She was hired as a substitute teacher with District 51 hoping for a full-time position eventually, but serious health issues developed in 1978 resulting in the end of her teaching career. Despite her health problems, she was able to live a long, productive life. Marilyn was very devoted to her family. She liked to cook and host family gatherings. She was a meticulous housekeeper, and took pride in the appearance of our home, inside and outside. Marilyn especially love to care for our two little great grandsons, first Kale, and later, Killian. One of her favorite leisure activities was camping. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Richard; and her daughter, Valerie. She is survived by her husband, Edwin; her son, Lenny (Jenny); her daughter, Tammy Julich (Bob); granddaughter, Alicia Fechner (Jeremy); two great grandsons, Kale and Killian Fechner; and two brothers, Everett and Lowell Schissler (Marie). Marilyn requested that there be no funeral or memorial service, and that any donations in her memory be made to Hope West, as they have been so helpful and caring during her last few weeks of life.
