Marilyn Lee Timmins Argenta July 9, 1930 - June 13, 2022 Marilyn Lee Timmins Argenta passed from this life to her eternal home on Monday, June 13, 2022 at Mantey Heights Rehabilitation and Care Center in Grand Junction, CO. Marilyn was born in Des Moines, IA on July 9, 1930 to William F. and Irma Carmer Timmins. She grew up in Urbandale, IA and graduated from Urbandale High School. It was there that she met the love of her life, David Louis Argenta. They were married on May 1, 1949 and observed their 51st anniversary before his passing. Their two children are David Alan Argenta and LeAnn Argenta Eckhart, both of Fruita, CO. Marilyn loved being a homemaker and mother. She created a loving home, organized her children’s activities, made close friends in the neighborhood and at church and hosted large family gatherings of her extended Timmins and Argenta families. The Argentas traveled far and wide, camping, fishing and exploring. “Hickory Ridge” as they named it near Madrid, IA which was their special retreat. As the children grew up, Marilyn began a career at Northwestern Bell, from which she retired. Marilyn and Dave moved to western Colorado to spend their retirement in the mountains, living in Montrose and Fruita. Marilyn enthusiastically volunteered at church, The Fruita Thrift Shop and the senior center; she especially enjoyed taking short trips with her friends. She found a church home wherever she lived, and her strong Christian faith sustained her always, especially during difficult times. Marilyn is survived by her son, David Argenta; daughter and husband, LeAnn and Tom Eckhart, granddaughter, Jessica Eckhart; grandsons, Matthew Argenta and Patrick O’Brien and great-grandson, Blaze Eckhart. She was pre-deceased by her husband, David; her parents, Bill and Irma; her brothers, Robert Timmins and William Timmins; and her sisters-in-law, Janet and Shirley. Marilyn was a sweet, loving, cheerful presence who will be gratefully remembered and greatly missed. There will be no services; she will be interred beside her husband at the McDivitt Grove Cemetery in Urbandale, IA at a later date.
