Marilyn Pacheco October 5, 1925 - September 25, 2022 Marilyn May Maluy Pacheco was the second child born to Clem and Mary Maluy. She was born October 5, 1925 in New Liberty, Colorado, a small community 5 miles northwest of Mack. She had bright red hair and her Mother always called her “a rock of Gibraltar” as she could always withstand adversities. She also said Marilyn was a happy cheerful child, she could always see the funny side of things and was a good sport. This was true of her throughout her life. Marilyn attended New Liberty community school 1st through 8th grade. She graduated from Fruita High School in 1943. While there she belonged to the Pep Club, was a cheerleader and in her junior year she was voted head girl. Her high school sweetheart Charles “Chuck” Pacheco was head boy. Chuck and Marilyn married 11 October 1943 in Sacramento, California while he was on a short leave from the Navy. They had three children: Beau Allen in 1947, Kathi May in 1953 and Darrell A. in 1955. During the early years of their marriage Chuck was in the milk business. In Sparks, Nevada Marilyn had an ice cream vendor route. They traveled and worked all over the United States selling real estate and developing subdivisions. They returned to Fruita, Colorado in 1990. Marilyn was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She was preceded in death by her brother Darrell, her sister Phyllis, her husband Chuck and her son Beau. She is survived by her sister, Lee Ann, her daughter, Kathi and her son, Darrell, five grandchildren and several great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Monday October 3 at the church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints 2542 G Rd, Grand Junction, Colorado. The viewing will be at 11:00 AM and funeral services 12 o’clock noon. Everyone is welcome. She will be buried at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery Tuesday, October 4 at 10 AM.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:06:40 AM
Sunset: 07:03:01 PM
Humidity: 47%
Wind: SE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 07:07:36 AM
Sunset: 07:01:24 PM
Humidity: 35%
Wind: S @ 12 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 07:08:33 AM
Sunset: 06:59:47 PM
Humidity: 36%
Wind: SSW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 81%
Sunrise: 07:09:29 AM
Sunset: 06:58:11 PM
Humidity: 54%
Wind: S @ 9 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Friday Night
Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:10:26 AM
Sunset: 06:56:35 PM
Humidity: 58%
Wind: S @ 9 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Saturday Night
Scattered thunderstorms in the evening with a few showers possible late. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:11:23 AM
Sunset: 06:54:59 PM
Humidity: 52%
Wind: S @ 8 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Sunday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 51F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 18%
Sunrise: 07:12:21 AM
Sunset: 06:53:24 PM
Humidity: 53%
Wind: ESE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Monday Night
A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.