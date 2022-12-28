Marion M Turner

Marion M. Turner April 14, 1929 - December 18, 2022 Born in Arlington, MA, Marion had dual careers. She received her B.S. and M.S. degrees at University of MA and Purdue University. She was involved in bacterial genetics research and wrote or contributed to six publications presented nationally. Marion later turned her focus to music, teaching flute at Penn State and Seton Hill Colleges in PA, holding the position of principal flutist and soloist for the Westmoreland Symphony, and taught privately as well. She went on to be the founder of both The Fine Arts Players and Orchestra Nova. An avid gardener most of her life, she was also a tennis and bowling enthusiast. Mrs. Turner was predeceased by her son, Scott J Berry; and her husband, James R Turner. Survived by her son, David W. Berry of Grand Junction, CO; daughter, Laurel Lee Berry of Steamboat Springs, CO; granddaughter, Gillian A Berry of Colorado Springs, CO; stepchildren, Beth Turner of Denver, CO, Jim (MaryEllen) Turner of Dumfries, VA, Jon (Cheryl) Turner of Lewis Center, OH, Joel and Keri Turner of Leesburg VA, and their children. A Memorial will be held at The Fountains at Hilltop on January 7, 2023 from 2pm-4pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to HopeWest Hospice Center of Grand Junction, CO.