Marion Scholl Anderson February 28, 1944 - August 16, 2022 Marion Scholl Anderson of Fruita, Colorado, was given life by her Creator and was born on February 28, 1944 in the Bronx, New York, a child of Herbert C. Scholl and Lissy (Bauer) Scholl, both now deceased. She received the gift of Holy Baptism on April 16th, 1944 and became a child of God. On October 27, 1957, she publicly confessed her faith, was confirmed,and received the precious gift of her Lord’s life-giving body and blood. Marion attended Syracuse University and in 1965 was awarded a BS degree in Nursing. She served her country in the USAF Nurse Corps from 1967-1969. On October 16th, 1968 Marion was joined in holy matrimony to Gary L. Anderson, and subsequently blessed with two sons, Craig and Eric. Finally, on August 16, 2022, God blessed Marion with a holy death and took her home to rest in the arms of her Savior, Jesus. The Lord gives and the Lord takes away; blessed be the name of the Lord. Marion is survived by her loving husband, Gary; their son, Craig of Wenatchee, WA; son, Eric and grandsons Lyn, Matthew, and Shevah, all of Clifton, Colorado; sister, Dorothy Scholl Woolum (husband Pat Cassen); sister, Karen Scholl DeGilio (widow of Michael DeGilio); a niece, Lissa DeGilio McDonald; a nephew, Anthony R. DeGilio (Lisa); grandnephews Jakob McDonald, Michael and Benjamin DeGilio and grandniece Kylie McDonald—all of California. Marion, with her husband Gary, has been active in her church, Lutheran Church and School of Messiah (LCMS) in Grand Junction. As an Air Force family, they lived in several states, the Philippines, and Germany over the course of 30 years, as well as visiting all 50 states and innumerable countries overseas. Gary, USAF Colonel, retired in 1994. A memorial service will be held at Lutheran Church and School of Messiah in Grand Junction at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 27. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Messiah Lutheran Church. Cremation by Brown’s Cremation Services has occurred. Inurnment will be in a VA Cemetery Columbarium at 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 7.
